Major WWE name backstage ahead of SmackDown - Reports 

It sounds like WWE is about to get a significant boost to its active roster tonight on SmackDown.

Triple H promised that the 2023 WWE Draft would change the game for the company, and if this report is any indicator, weekly programming is about to get a lot better due to an injured star making his return.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles is set to be backstage at SmackDown in Corpus, Christi, Texas. This is the first time The Phenomenal One has been backstage at a WWE event since being injured at a live event back in December.

Johnson reported earlier this month that it was just a matter of time before the company cleared Styles, and with him being backstage at SmackDown, it appears this has happened.

This is also great news for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who have been almost non-existent on RAW throughout 2023, with Styles sidelined with an ankle injury.

The 2023 Draft will take place over the next few days across SmackDown and RAW.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles being backstage at SmackDown right now? Are you happy that The OC might become a focal point on the show going forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes