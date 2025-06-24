Major WWE name confirms that he has no plans to wrestle again - Reports

A major WWE name has cleared the air about his in-ring future. Abyss, a pro wrestling legend and currently a producer for the company, has noted that he does not plan on wrestling again.

Abyss, real name Christopher Joseph Park, was a prominent figure in the pro wrestling industry in the 2000s. He was a part of TNA from 2002 to 2019 and also competed on the independent circuit during that time. The 51-year-old joined the global juggernaut in 2019 as a producer and has been a part of the company ever since.

While many legendary names have come out of their in-ring sabbaticals to wrestle again, it is unlikely to be the case with Abyss, who noted to Fightful.com that he does not plan on stepping inside the squared circle again. The TNA Hall of Famer added that he's "incredibly fulfilled working as a WWE producer."

Trending

Expand Tweet

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

WWE veteran recalled the joke he played on Abyss

While he was a character of serious demeanor and intimidating nature, Abyss was on the receiving end of a prank by Dutch Mantell over the booking for a show.

Mantell noted that he asked Abyss if he wanted to compete at an International Wrestling Association show in Puerto Rico, which the latter rejected to focus on TNA. However, the WWE producer contacted Mantell a week later when TNA did not book him on a show, and the veteran played a joke on him by pretending that the slots were full:

"I called him back two days later," Mantell stated. "I said, 'Brother, boy, if you'd have called me 30 minutes earlier that day...' 'What? What? What?' I said, 'Yeah, I just booked a guy right before you called me.' 'No, man, tell me it's not true. Tell me it's not true. Can you cancel him now and use me?' 'No, I can't do that. I can't book somebody and then unbook them. How would that look?' I thought he was gonna cry."

Aside from working as a producer, Abyss has also made an on-screen appearance on WWE programming. He has also produced some top-shelf matches for the company, which earned him praise from fans and critics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!