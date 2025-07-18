Major WWE name done with the company for now - Reports

A popular WWE name is reportedly done with the Stamford-based company for the foreseeable future. He has been absent for several weeks.RAW commentator Pat McAfee has not shown up on the red brand since the RAW following the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Corey Graves has replaced the former NFL punter to join Michael Cole on commentary.According to Bryan Alvarez of f4wonline, Pat McAfee was done with WWE for now. He pointed out that the 38-year-old had missed multiple shows. Alvarez also mentioned that McAfee had opened up about being burned out due to his hectic schedule.&quot;Pat McAfee, who missed multiple shows. And he is done for the foreseeable future. Pretty much talked about how he was completely burned out,&quot; Alvarez said. Wrestling journalist shares his take on Pat McAfee's WWE absenceIn the same conversation, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer weighed in with his opinion on Pat McAfee not showing up on WWE RAW.The 65-year-old noted that McAfee was also a popular sports analyst in addition to being a color commentator on the red brand. Meltzer noted that traveling for WWE shows while covering sports could get very tiresome. He opined that Pat McAfee might return in the future, but not anytime soon.&quot;Think about this. You're married, your schedule is insane, you just had a kid, you understand. Okay, the guy's job is making 18 million dollars a year. You're certainly going to put up with that and you're going to put up with him, probably doing the best he can to keep up on real sport. Because his job is to be conversant on all the things in real sports. But then you throw in your hobby. But your hobby takes you every Monday night, you know what I mean, all over the country. He does the show, he flies home, gets home at 3 AM and then he's got to wake up and do this, his regular job. Everyone's different. Every relationship is different, but almost every relationship I know you're gonna get the right act. What are you doing? He loves wrestling, you know. He might come back at some point, you know. But right now is not the time to come back. Especially because he's gonna have to leave again once football season starts,&quot; Dave Meltzer added. It will be interesting to see if and when Pat McAfee decides to make his return to WWE.