Major WWE name replaced ahead of Night of Champions - Report

WWE Night of Champions is almost here, and the show is expected to continue despite ongoing tension in the Middle East. However, there is one major change that will take place on SmackDown, as per a recent report.

Ad

The SmackDown commentary team has consisted of Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore since earlier this year. The duo were earlier part of RAW but were sent to the blue brand in January in a WWE-wide commentary team revamp. Tessitore also subbed in for Pat McAfee in April after the latter was choked out by Gunther when he tried to help Michael Cole escape a Sleeper Hold from The Ring General.

While Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore have done a phenomenal job calling the in-ring action and other happenings on SmackDown, the duo is unlikely to be together on the commentary desk on tonight's edition of the blue brand. PWInsider has noted that Michael Cole and Barrett have both been spotted in Saudi Arabia and are likely to be part of the broadcast team, as they have not heard that Joe Tessitore is in the country.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole is no stranger to working for the blue brand. He has been a part of WWE for over two decades and is one of the best commentators of all time. He will also be calling the action at Night of Champions, with Wade Barrett most likely being his partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More