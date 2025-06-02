Major WWE plans for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio revealed - Reports

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are arguably the most popular on-screen couple in WWE. A recent report has shed light on the Stamford-based company's immediate plans for the two RAW stars.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the onscreen couple was discussed to appear at the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event this Saturday. Although Mysterio and Morgan won't be in action, they will reportedly be a part of a segment during the show.

WWE announced its acquisition of AAA Wrestling during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The wrestling promotion also announced Worlds Collide, a co-produced show slated to emanate from Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 7. Interestingly, it will take place mere hours before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

WWE seemingly teases a breakup between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan on RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been together since "Dirty" Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley to help The Miracle Kid retain the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2024. However, the recent developments on Monday Night RAW have led to speculations of their potential breakup.

The Women's Tag Team Champion was out of action for a few weeks filming for her role on Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. In the meantime, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez to the clubhouse and introduced her to other members of The Judgment Day. The two-time NXT Women's Champion brought chicken nuggets as a gift for Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE programming last week on Monday Night RAW. She entered the clubhouse to witness The Prodigy massaging Dominik's shoulder. Morgan instantly told Perez to leave while Mysterio acted guilty.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day's Carlito also announced he will be departing from the wrestling promotion after his current deal expires in two weeks. It will be interesting to see how the creative team writes him out of WWE programming.

