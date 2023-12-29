Major WWE show says goodbye to TNT Sports - Reports

WWE fans in the United Kingdom will witness a major shift in their Tuesday Night rituals as the company is taking a detour from its familiar TNT schedule.

After gracing various screens like the World Wrestling Entertainment Network, Sky Sports, BT Sports, and most recently, TNT Sports, the NXT brand is setting up a shop on a new platform.

The beloved third brand of the Stamford-based promotion will no longer grace the screens of TNT Sports in the UK, leaving a void in the wrestling landscape starting January 3rd, 2024.

Metro.co.uk broke the news, revealing that NXT's New Year's Evil special will mark its final chapter on TNT, sending it back to the confines of the WWE Network.

Starting next week, the wrestling world can catch NXT action on the Network for the regular £9.99 monthly subscription. But fans in the UK should not worry because RAW and SmackDown are staying put on TNT.

Final match card for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil

On Tuesday, January 2nd, the action will explode from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This television special, part of WWE's "New Year's Knockout Week," is going to feature six epic matches.

First up, Ilja Dragunov will put his NXT Championship on the line against Trick Williams, fresh from winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. After conquering the Iron Survivor Challenge, Blair Davenport aims for Lyra Valkyria's NXT Women's title.

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will face off Fallon Henley in a battle of fiery personalities. The Men's Breakout Tournament will explode with a final showdown between Riley Osborne and Oba Femi.

Last but not least, Roxanne Perez and Arianna Grace will compete in a singles match. The bout came to life after The Prodigy slapped Grace in the women's locker room, and Ava made it official for NXT New Year's Evil.

While fans are buzzing about NXT UK's shift from TV, the official announcement from World Wrestling Entertainment is still under wraps.

