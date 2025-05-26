Major WWE Superstar backstage for RAW ahead of massive return - Reports

Last week's WWE RAW featured the return of Kairi Sane. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of action since last December. The company is currently building towards the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, and there seem to be plans for another major return tonight on the red brand.
According to Fightful Select, Liv Morgan has been spotted backstage ahead of RAW in Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Morgan has been on hiatus for the past month, as she was in Japan filming her role in the upcoming "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" movie.
Filming wrapped ahead of last week's WWE RAW, but it seems there has been a delay in allowing Morgan to return to her regular schedule. Following last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, she's expected to return to the red brand tonight.
In her absence, a lot has happened with The Judgment Day, so it will be interesting to see how she returns and whether she is added to the Money in the Bank qualifying matches.
Will Liv Morgan address Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW?
Roxanne Perez was seemingly part of Finn Balor's plan last week on RAW when he pushed for her to be an ally of The Judgment Day.
She then brought presents for Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, seemingly using Liv Morgan's own tactics, which she may react to tonight on RAW.
Balor made it seem as though her alliance with the group would allow them to have someone covering their back, but it seems that it could be a ploy to split up Morgan and Mysterio to make the latter vulnerable so that he can swoop in and take his Intercontinental Championship.
There's something clearly going on in The Judgment Day, which has been hanging on by a thread for several months. It could all come to a head tonight if Morgan tries to challenge Balor about his recent actions.