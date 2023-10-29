Major WWE Superstar expected to miss Crown Jewel - Reports 

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place next weekend and there are already many marquee names who will oddly not be appearing on the show, including Gunther and Charlotte Flair.

One star who surprisingly won't be part of the show is Carlito. The former United States Champion recently made his return and was expected to be part of the LWO in Logan Paul's corner next weekend but that won't be the case.

WWE is presenting several live events from the United States that weekend and The Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York is advertising Carlito as one of the stars who will be in attendance the day of Crown Jewel.

Carlito has been a part of the LWO's storylines in recent weeks and was expected to be part of the United States Championship match.

Carlito isn't the only star advertised for the WWE live event in New York

Despite running Crown Jewel several hours earlier, the arena is advertising a stacked show from New York, since Blue Cross is listing the following stars.

"DOUBLE MAIN EVENT! RICOCHET VS SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION "THE RING GENERAL" GUNTHER! NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION BECKY LYNCH VS TIFFANY STRATTON! CHARLOTTE FLAIR VS. WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION IYO SKY! CARLITO, GRAYSON WALLER, KOFI KINGSTON, THE STREET PROFITS, THE BRAWLING BRUTES, OMOS, AND MANY MORE!"

Iyo Sky definitely won't be part of the show since she is facing Bianca Belair with her Women's Championship on the line in Saudi Arabia and Becky Lynch recently lost the NXT Women's Championship. Hence, it appears that the listing is yet to be updated. Every card is subject to change, but, interestingly, it appears many stars will be missing the trip to the Middle East in order to appear in New York.

Do you think Carlito will be in the Middle East? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.