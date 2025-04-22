Major WWE Superstar injured; requires surgery following WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WrestleMania weekend was full of shocks and surprises, and several WWE stars walked out with injuries as souvenirs.

One star who is now expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future is Tama Tonga. LA Knight attacked the former tag team champion on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania. According to PWNexus, this was a way to write Tonga off TV because he is struggling with an injury that will require surgery.

It's unknown how long Tonga will be out of action, but his brother Tonga Loa has been out of action since Survivor Series 2024, when he tore his bicep. Loa is expected to return in the coming months.

The Bloodline era has now officially ended in WWE following WrestleMania 41

The Bloodline Era has officially come to an end after Jey Uso became World Champion and Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns. After almost five years of dominating WWE as a unit, The Bloodline is no longer a faction, and moving forward, it appears that Seth Rollins will be pushed on the same level as Reigns back in 2020.

Seth Rollins has already created his own faction with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, and the trio is now expected to dominate WWE moving forward. Over on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu appears to have moved away from The Bloodline as well since he's the new United States Champion, and with Tama Tonga injured, it could be time for him to be allowed to move forward alone.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu teased having issues ahead of WrestleMania, but it's unclear if those issues have been cleared up or if Sikoa will now be the first challenger for Fatu, now that Tonga and Loa are both out of action.

It seems that SmackDown will have a lot of answers following an explosive WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

