Major WWE titles will get rebranded for the first time in over seven years - Reports

WWE will again visit the UK to host a premium live event after last year's Clash at The Castle 2022. Money in the Bank 2023 is weeks away, but the company has some significant changes coming. According to a new report, two new women's championships will be coming to the company for the first time in over seven years.

In 2016, the company retired the Divas Championship when they introduced the now RAW Women's Championship. A couple of months later, the company also debuted a new SmackDown Women's Championship for the blue brand after the annual Draft.

Unfortunately, it seems like the brand-specific championship will get rebranded. According to a new report from Xero News, two new titles will soon debut in the company, which will be the WWE Women's Championship and the World Women's Championship. Check it out:

"New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts. World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap. WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap"

Xero News @NewsXero New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterparts



World Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap



WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap New Women’s titles coming will mirror their male counterpartsWorld Womens will be smaller version of WHC - White Strap WWE Womens will be smaller version of Romans new Title - white strap

This could possibly explain why Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair didn't exchange the titles during the Draft. It is highly likely that the World title will go to RAW, and the WWE title will be on SmackDown.

A new RAW Women's Champion was crowned at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Earlier this year, Asuka returned to the company and adopted one of her previous gimmicks from Japan in order to once again conquer the women's division. Unfortunately, she was unable to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

A month later, she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 Night Two, where she faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but lost to The EST.

After a short hiatus from the company, The Empress of Tomorrow returned to the blue brand and turned heel on Belair on SmackDown. The two were booked in a WrestleMania 39 rematch at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

In the end, Asuka ended Belair's 400-plus day reign as the RAW Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see who will be The Empress of Tomorrow's next challenger for the title in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on the new titles for the women's division? Sound off in the comment section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes