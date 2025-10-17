  • home icon
  Many female WWE names "Privately disgusted" that the company allowed 10-time World Champion to return

Many female WWE names "Privately disgusted" that the company allowed 10-time World Champion to return

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:29 GMT
WWE names are not impressed (image via WWE)
WWE names are not impressed (image via WWE)

It's been an interesting year for WWE, with a number of stars recently released by the company, while there are a few who have made their return.

One return that has turned a number of heads both inside and outside the ring is Brock Lesnar. The former 10-time World Champion made his return at SummerSlam and then went on to defeat John Cena in their one-on-one match at Wrestlepalooza.

According to The Wrestling Observer, there are many backstage in the company who are still upset with the company for bringing him back, even noting that some females were "privately disgusted."

The report noted that there was no discussion with staff or the production team about his return, and several felt that the segment with R-Truth following his return was actually embarrassing.

Lesnar defeated John Cena easily at Wrestlepalooza but hasn't been seen since.

What's next for Brock Lesnar following his WWE return

Brock Lesnar's return didn't elicit a negative reaction from the crowd in attendance at SummerSlam and at Wrestlepalooza; the crowd were into his match.

It's unclear when Lesnar will wrestle for WWE again, since John Cena only has two matches left and four appearances, which aren't set to include him. Of course, WWE fans have been pushing for Brock Lesnar to face Gunther after the two men teased a feud at the Royal Rumble several years ago.

Gunther is out of action with a facial injury at the moment, but could make his return in the coming months and set up a dream match with Lesnar. It appears that The Beast is being used as a special attraction in the company at the moment, but there has been no update on where the company stands legally with everything that has been going on outside of the ring and surrounding Lesnar's personal life.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
