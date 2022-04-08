Many WWE Superstars backstage were not keen on Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania match - Reports

Not many people in the company were keen on Vince McMahon competing at WrestleMania 38.

Despite that, Mr. McMahon stepped into the ring on Sunday at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Pat McAfee before taking a horrible Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin to send the crowd home happy.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Vince McMahon had made the decision to compete at WrestleMania 38 months ago. However, numerous people, including the creative team, tried to tell him that it was "a terrible idea."

Mr. McMahon hadn't wrestled a 'Mania match since 2010, when he wrestled WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 26.

Vince McMahon requested Austin Theory's theme to play before Stone Cold Steve Austin's despite previous reports

In the days following WrestleMania 38, both Vince McMahon and his team found the humor in his performance at the company's biggest event of the year.

It was described to Sapp that Mr. McMahon understood it was a terrible performance and possibly the worst sell of the Stone Cold Stunner of all time. But according to McMahon, "as long as people were laughing and entertained, it's okay."

Another report making the rounds following WrestleMania is that Austin Theory's entrance music was never supposed to play before Stone Cold's music hit. However, SRS was told that Mr. McMahon laid out the entire post-match plan for the show, including Theory's music playing first. So evidently, he forgot about that when he reacted to the wrong theme. This garnered many laughs backstage at McMahon's expense.

This also explains why the sound guy never got reprimanded for the error, as it wasn't a mistake in the first place.

