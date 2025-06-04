  • home icon
  • Mariah May likely getting a new ring name in WWE - Reports

Mariah May likely getting a new ring name in WWE - Reports

By JP David
Modified Jun 04, 2025 11:51 GMT
Mariah May arrived on NXT. (Photo: WWE.com)
Mariah May arrived on NXT (Photo credit: WWE.com)

After months of speculation, Mariah May made her WWE debut on Tuesday's episode of NXT. However, a recent report suggests that the former AEW star will be getting a new ring name.

NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne bragged about her shocking upset win over Stephanie Vaquer last week. Several stars came out and wanted a shot at Jayne before a massive brawl broke out.

The lights went dark, with May appearing and claiming that she was going to be the next NXT Women's Champion. Her name wasn't mentioned on television or on WWE's social media accounts.

According to TC | WrestleVotes on X, formerly known as Twitter, the one-time AEW Women's World Champion is expected to get a new ring name. It's still unclear at this time, and WWE hasn't made a recent trademark filing that could indicate what May's new name will be.

"She will be getting a new name once it's decided upon," TC | WrestleVotes tweeted.
Mariah May's real name is Mariah May Mead. She has mainly used it as her ring name, though she was once Mariah Eagan at Progress Wrestling and the masked Sexy Dynamite Princess at Stardom.

Backstage update on Mariah May's WWE debut

Mariah May had her final match in AEW at Revolution last March, losing to Toni Storm in a Hollywood Ending Falls Count Anywhere match. Her profile was removed from AEW's site at the end of last month after being linked to a WWE move for months.

According to Fightful Select, May signed a multi-year deal with WWE, and her debut was kept quiet backstage. The company didn't want it to leak, so only a handful of people knew that she was going to make an appearance on Tuesday's episode of NXT.

It will be interesting to see if May gets pushed to the moon in NXT. She has the star power to carry the loaded women's division following the main roster call-ups of Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.

