Massive Bo Dallas update; Wyatt Sicks return plans ahead of SmackDown - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks have been missing from WWE TV for several months. The group was transferred to SmackDown earlier this year but they have yet to make their debut on the blue brand.

Ad

Alexa Bliss' return at the Royal Rumble last month was expected to push the return of the group, but now Bliss has also disappeared from TV and was recently removed from WWE World ahead of WrestleMania.

According to Fightful Select, Bo Dallas has now been cleared to make his return, and the report notes that there have been discussions about bringing the group back to TV. However, it seems that these plans may not be imminent since the company is waiting until the time is right.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

WrestleMania is just around the corner, and if WWE is hoping to push the group into a position where they will be on the card, then they need to return in the coming weeks.

When will Wyatt Sicks return to WWE?

It doesn't appear that any of the group has been traveling with WWE on the European Tour, which means that it's unlikely they will be on any episodes of SmackDown in March.

Ad

That being said, they could make their return when the company returns to the United States at the beginning of April, giving them a few weeks to set up a story or even align with Alexa Bliss.

Ad

During Wyatt Sicks' absence, there have been several segments where the group has seemingly teased an alliance with Little Miss Bliss, but without the former Women's Champion being on TV, it's hard to continue the story.

It was noted that Bliss was fine despite being pulled from the upcoming show and that she wasn't injured, which means there is another reason for the decision. This also means that she could return to SmackDown when Wyatt Sicks is prepared to, and their story can finally take shape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback