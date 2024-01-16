Massive Brock Lesnar update - Reports

A major update on WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar has emerged ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The last time The Beast Incarnate wrestled in a WWE ring was way back in August 2023 at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. At the mega event, Brock lost a singles match to Cody Rhodes and went on a hiatus immediately after. Fans have been anxiously waiting for Lesnar's in-ring return ever since.

As per a new update by Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar will return to WWE TV very soon. Here's what he noted:

"Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE television very soon." [H/T SEScoops]

Cody Rhodes did not know what Brock Lesnar was going to do after their SummerSlam 2023 match

After Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, the latter shook his hand to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The American Nightmare later had a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He revealed that he was not aware that Lesnar was going to shake his hand after the match.

“As I saw him (Brock Lesnar) taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging,” Cody Rhodes said. “Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it.” [H/T SI]

With the Road to WrestleMania 40 almost on the horizon, fans are excited to see what Lesnar has in store for them. Many fans have been wanting to see a singles match between Gunther and Brock at WrestleMania for quite some time now. It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate targets The Ring General upon his return to WWE TV.

