Massive details surrounding Vince McMahon Netflix documentary revealed - Reports

Netflix announced the release of a new documentary about former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. A recent report revealed more details on the project.

McMahon led the Stamford-based company for several decades. However, he left the promotion earlier this year, amid his alleged involvement in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Now, Netflix has prepared a docuseries to chronicle the "rise and fall" of the controversial wrestling figurehead. According to its synopsis, it will include interviews with several family members, business associates, and wrestling icons, among others.

However, recent reports from Wrestlenomics, and POST Wrestling disclosed that Grant was not interviewed for the project. On behalf of the two media outlets, Brandon Thurston reported that a spokesperson of Grant stated that "neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the 'Mr. McMahon' Netflix documentary."

The show's director and executive producer, Chris Smith, stated on Netflix.com that the project was made to "pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world."

The six-episode documentary series is set to drop on Netflix on September 25. It will be interesting to see if the documentary would have any impact on the wrestling world.

