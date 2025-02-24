Massive Jade Cargill update points to potential WWE Elimination Chamber return - Reports

WWE will make a major stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41 in less than one week as Elimination Chamber hits Toronto. Jade Cargill has been a viral topic of discussion, and now sources have provided an inside update on her status with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Big Money Jade has been away since being attacked backstage in November. Her mysterious disappearance has been the source of rampant rumors and speculation, but there's still no clear confirmation of what's kept her away all this time. Cargill began training at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks back, and it was believed officials were finalizing creative plans for her return, possibly before WrestleMania 41.

Cargill is no longer at the Performance Center, according to PWInsider. The inaugural AEW TBS Champion had been preparing for her return to action, but now she's rumored to return ahead of when she was expected. Cargill leaving the Performance Center could be a sign that she's returning to TV imminently, potentially as soon as Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Jade was referenced last week by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who have claimed to be Jade's mystery attackers with no real proof. The Judgment Day members will be on tonight's RAW to challenge Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, who has been filling in for Cargill.

WWE Elimination Chamber lineup for Saturday

The 15th WWE Elimination Chamber event will take place this coming Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Unsanctioned: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Men's Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

The Women's Chamber winner will advance to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend against the Men's Chamber winner at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback