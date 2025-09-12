Massive Liv Morgan WWE return update

Liv Morgan has been out of action since June, when she sustained a dislocated shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on WWE RAW. The former Women's Champion has been rehabbing the injury over the past few months after being forced to miss Evolution 2, SummerSlam, and Clash in Paris. Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most popular stars, and since AJ Lee's return, there has been a push for her to go up against Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. It appears that fans may not have to wait long for the match to happen since Bodyslam.net is reporting that Morgan is back at the Performance Center ahead of her return. It appears that she is about halfway through the rehabbing process now, which could hint that her return may be before the end of the year. There could be some major plans for Morgan before the turn of the year if she is able to return ahead of WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia in January. Liv Morgan has been replaced in The Judgment DayLiv Morgan has been replaced by The Judgment Day during her absence, with the group already allowing Roxanne Perez to take her place as the Women's Tag Team Champion, a title that she lost to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Raquel Rodriguez voted for Roxanne to help her defend the titles as well, which could lead to a story between the two women. Morgan has a number of options for her return, but it seems that WWE fans are pushing for her to be part of a feud with AJ Lee, since the two women are very similar and both have an on-screen partner. Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk have been trading shots online for several months, and this could be leading towards a showdown between the two stars that could also include their respective partners.