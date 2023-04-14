Massive name expected to miss major WWE event ahead of SummerSlam - Reports

WWE has moved past WrestleMania, and while the company has been preparing for the next big event, fans are already starting to think about what the SummerSlam card will look like. Before that, however, other than the usual premium live events, WWE has one of their biggest shows of the year to prepare for - Madison Square Garden.

The MSG show always has immense implications even when it's not a premium event by itself. The history of the arena lends even more grandeur to the show, and this year, SmackDown will be taking place there on July 7.

Unfortunately, despite it being one of the biggest shows for them, two significant names are missing from there. The current names advertised, as reported by PW Insider, are Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, GUNTHER, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, The New Day, and LA Knight.

Conspicuously missing are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. It seems that despite the rest of the Bloodline making an appearance, Reigns is not expected to make the show.

Whether this has implications for the future of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the stability of the Bloodline or not remains to be seen. Only the coming weeks will reveal more as the company heads into Backlash.

It should be noted that the company's advertising is also subject to change, and by the time of the show, Reigns may have been added to it.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' future in the company? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

