Massive scrapped plans for Jade Cargill revealed - Reports

WWE reportedly had major plans for Jade Cargill earlier this year, but they were scrapped. The 33-year-old will be competing in a high-stakes match tonight on RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE had plans for Jade Cargill to become champion ahead of WrestleMania 41 and expected her to defend the title at The Show of Shows. However, those plans were scrapped following her injury last year.

"The perfect thing for Naomi to cash-in is Jade [Cargill] as champion, as far as like how the storyline goes, & you know, Jade was supposed to be champion if she hadn’t gotten hurt. Jade was supposed to be champion by WrestleMania, and defending it at WrestleMania," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Jade Cargill was written off WWE television due to a backstage attack on SmackDown in November 2024. Naomi was eventually revealed to be the culprit, and The Storm returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 for revenge.

Cargill will be facing Roxanne Perez in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament tonight on RAW. The winner of the match will go on to battle Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions, with the winner of the tournament earning a WWE title shot at SummerSlam later this year.

Jade Cargill makes a bold prediction about her future in WWE

SmackDown star Jade Cargill recently made a bold prediction about her future in the promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former AEW star claimed that she was going to become a legend. She added that everyone who doubted her would eventually claim they supported her all along.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [From 05:20 – 05:51]

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill can advance to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament by defeating Roxanne Perez later tonight on RAW.

