Massive spoiler on WWE return of The Wyatt Sicks - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several months after it was reported that Uncle Howdy was injured. The group was transferred to SmackDown in their absence, but they have yet to appear on the blue brand.
According to reports from Fightful Select and PWNexus, The Wyatt Sicks are on location ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, which means that they could finally be set to make their much-awaited return.
Today is Bray Wyatt's birthday, and it's clear that WWE wanted to wait to make it a special occasion for the return of the group in order to pay tribute to the late star.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Alexa Bliss returned several weeks ago and has been set on her own path and storyline, so it appears that the eerie group could instead pick a new target on tonight's show to make an impact.
There are several other Money in the Bank qualifying matches that they could interfere in or even take over the arena like last year's debut.
How will The Wyatt Sicks make their return on WWE SmackDown?
The Wyatt Sicks haven't targeted anyone on the blue brand and don't appear to have set up something to return to. It will be interesting to see who they opt to make an example out of, since WWE really needs to get it right with the group this time, if they are hoping that they can push them forward into SummerSlam season.
The stable missed WrestleMania 41 and haven't been seen for almost six months, which means that their initial impact has worn off, and now fans are hoping WWE has a way to push them forward despite their unique gimmick.
Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss qualified for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last week on SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if she is part of tonight's show or if the group makes their return without Bliss being involved.