Massive SummerSlam match for Bray Wyatt was pitched before his WWE release - Reports 

Bray Wyatt is no longer with the WWE, and the details surrounding the release are slowly coming to light as the wrestling fraternity slowly comes to grips with the news. Jon Alba took to Twitter to reveal that there were talks within WWE several weeks ago to have Bray Wyatt take on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

As revealed by Alba on "Living The Gimmick: A Pro Wrestling Podcast," a pitch was made within WWE for a SummerSlam program between Wyatt and McIntyre.

While there were discussions to book a feud featuring the former WWE champions, Alba wasn't sure how far the talks proceeded or whether the company was close to bringing it to TV.

Here's what was reported:

I had reported this on @theLTGpodcast Patreon a few weeks ago, but Bray Wyatt/Drew McIntyre had at least been pitched for SummerSlam at one point. I'm not sure how far those discussions went, but it was talked about at one point.

Bray Wyatt's final days in the WWE

Bray Wyatt last appeared on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 37 in a Firefly Fun House segment. As reported earlier, Bray Wyatt's WWE release was termed a budget cut, and that he was preparing for a return in August.

Wyatt has not commented on his release, and it may take a while before we get a statement from the former SmackDown superstar.

Bray Wyatt was involved in a long-drawn rivalry with Randy Orton before his break from WWE TV. In his absence, Alexa Bliss' character separated itself from the main storyline arc, but it still seemed like the angle would resume upon Bray Wyatt's return.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bray Wyatt could have been a compelling SummerSlam story to explore for the WWE, but some things sadly aren't meant to happen.

While fans are stunned by the news of Bray Wyatt's WWE release, the backstage reactions are even more interesting to note, and you can read all about it right here.

