Massive swerve allegedly planned for Elimination Chamber 2023; top WWE RAW faction possibly involved - Reports

WWE RAW and SmackDown are heading to Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal, Canada, where there will be two Chamber matches to determine the fate of superstars ahead of WrestleMania 39. According to a recent report, multiple teams could be reuniting at the premium live event.

Fans have been asking for a reunion of one of the popular stables during the pandemic era, The Hurt Business, and the new regime showed glimpses of a potential return of the stable over the last few weeks.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, multiple reunions are expected at the Elimination Chamber event.

"You can expect a reunion or two at Elimination Chamber," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

In the last few weeks on RAW, MVP was seen backstage talking to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

In 2021, The Hurt Business ended after Bobby Lashley took out his frustration on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He disbanded the team but chose to work with MVP for another year before Portner turned his back on the All-Mighty and aligned with Omos.

It will be interesting to see if the stable reunites with the old members or if the 'Nigerian Giant' Omos joins the group and makes WWE RAW his new home turf.

WWE RAW's Bobby Lashley is set to face Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023

The saga between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley began on WWE RAW when the two superstars came face-to-face for the first time in late 2021. Later, the All-Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate and won the WWE Championship at last year's Royal Rumble.

After months of hiatus, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW and cost Bobby Lashley his third United States Championship against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins after WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Later, Bobby Lashley suffered his first defeat to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 when the All-Mighty put the Beast Incarnate in a Hurt Lock, which the latter reversed into a pin to win the match.

The two superstars are set to face each other in their third singles competition at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal. It will be interesting to see which athlete comes to the top at the end of the match.

