Massive title match 3 years in the making to happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 - Reports

WWE is seemingly planning a huge title match at Royal Rumble 2024 that has been in the making since WrestleMania 37.

Logan Paul made his WWE debut in 2021 when he appeared at ringside upon Sami Zayn's request as he took on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 Night Two. KO emerged victorious, and Paul celebrated with him, only to eat a Stunner shortly afterward.

Since then, Paul has come a long way and currently holds the United States Championship. He recently crossed paths with Kevin Owens on SmackDown, where KO informed him about his participation in the ongoing tournament to crown the number one contender for the gold.

Per the latest backstage report, the creative team plans to have Kevin Owens challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. Dave Meltzer shared plans for the high-stakes bout in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which said:

"Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title is also expected." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory in the first round to reach the semi-finals, where he locked horns with former NXT Champion Carmello Hayes. The two delivered an exciting contest on last week's SmackDown, which saw KO beat Hayes to reach the final.

WWE books massive tournament finale for SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

Nick Aldis recently announced a special edition of the blue show to kick off 2024 titled SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. The action-packed episode will see Kevin Owens compete in the tournament final to crown the next challenger for Logan Paul.

KO is set to lock horns with Santos Escobar, who defeated Dragon Lee in the first round, and Bobby Lashley in the semi-final to book his spot. Interestingly, Escobar used a brief distraction caused by masked men, later revealed to be Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

Considering that Escobar has found new allies for himself on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how Kevin Owens overcomes the disadvantage when they lock horns in the final on WWE SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here