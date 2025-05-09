Massive update on Joe Hendry's WWE future - Reports

Joe Hendry has made several sporadic appearances for WWE over the past year. New details have emerged regarding his future with the company.

Hendry is one of the most popular stars in TNA Wrestling at the moment. Given his popularity, WWE has shown interest in him and has occasionally featured him on NXT. He even appeared in this year's Royal Rumble match and was Randy Orton's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he returned to NXT and is set to defend his TNA World Championship against Trick Williams at Battleground. Given his recent string of appearances, fans have started to wonder whether Hendry will join WWE in the future.

According to recent reports from PWInsider Elite, Hendry's signing with WWE is "pretty much considered a lock" whenever he is able to do so. It was also noted that WWE personnel are impressed with the TNA World Champion, as he has received a lot of great internal feedback and praise for his match against Randy Orton at 'Mania 41. People within the promotion hold him in high regard, and he has received praise for the way he has handled feedback.

Randy Orton reveals that he pushed to face Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton was originally slated to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, KO had to pull out of the event due to neck issues, leaving The Viper with no opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Orton then issued an open challenge to anyone who wanted to face him at WrestleMania, and Joe Hendry answered the call. It was Orton who emerged victorious.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton revealed that it was his idea to face Hendry, and he had to talk everybody into it.

"So we put our heads together and it was actually my idea [for it to be] Joe Hendry. I kept pushing for it, and a couple people were unsure, but I was able to talk everybody into it. I’m really glad that they went with him," he said.

It will be interesting to see Hendry officially sign with WWE in the future.

