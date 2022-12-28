Massive update on Roman Reigns' fate at the end of WrestleMania 39 - Reports

A major potential update on Roman Reigns has been shared by Xero News as the Road to WrestleMania 39 looms closer.

Roman Reigns currently holds both the Universal and the WWE Championships while being the biggest name in all of WWE. Hence, The Tribal Chief is seemingly guaranteed to be in the top spot at next year's WrestleMania.

Xero News has now provided a big update on Reigns' trajectory on the Road to WrestleMania 39. A recent report suggested that The Tribal Chief could lose the WWE Championship before WrestleMania 39. As per Xero, there haven't been any internal talks about the same:

"Regarding the WWE Championship. I'm told there has not been any discussion to take the title [WWE Championship] from him yet. He is not scheduled to defend just the WWE title at any point in January or February. They haven't even spoke about "stripping" him of it, as of yet."

Xero News also mentioned that Roman Reigns would likely walk out of 'Mania with both titles on his shoulders. Moreover, Reigns is reportedly not pulling double duty at the mega event.

"Source states as far as WrestleMania goes, Roman is likely walking out with both [titles]. Believes 'double duty' is out the window."

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over eight months now

The Tribal Chief won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. With the victory, he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has managed to keep the two belts on his waist over the past eight months.

Reigns' current reign as the top champion has been widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Many fans are also tired of seeing him hog the spotlight and want someone else to hold the top titles.

It would be quite interesting to see how fans react if Reigns ends up retaining both the WWE and Universal Championships at The Show of Shows. If he does, one wonders how long it will be before he is dethroned.

What would be your reaction if Roman Reigns retains both titles at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

