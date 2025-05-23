Massive Wyatt Sicks update ahead of WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE's weekly product for a while, and a new report has provided a massive update on what's next for the eerie faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks first appeared in June 2024 on Monday Night RAW, memorably demolishing the entire backstage area and the crew with it. Earlier this year, it was announced that the eerie faction was moved to Friday Night SmackDown when the two brands had an open transfer window heading into RAW's Netflix debut.

Unfortunately, the group completely disappeared from the weekly product, and there was no update on their future. However, that has now changed, according to PWInsider Elite, new creative pitches were made within the promotion for The Wyatt Sicks' return to the product.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The group is reportedly slated to work on the blue brand after their return. Moreover, the report stated that one source claimed the faction's return could transpire sooner than one could imagine. As of now, there's no confirmed date on the faction's return, but if the rumors are anything to go by, it'll come soon.

The Wyatt Sicks haven't competed in WWE in 2025

Following the Wyatt Sicks formation and debut on Monday Night RAW, the faction's first target was Chad Gable. The group targeted Master Gable because he was abusive to the Alpha Academy and often crossed a line with Otis and Maxxine Dupri.

Ad

The group then proceeded to feud with Chad Gable's new faction, American Made, and won a series of matches. In the coming months, the eerie faction shifted their focus towards The Final Testament and The Miz after The A-Lister turned on R-Truth and aligned with Karrion Kross' stable.

However, Uncle Howdy and his group couldn't outsmart The Final Testament. In December 2024, The Wyatt Sicks lost a six-man tag team match to the Authors of Pain and The Miz after Paul Ellering returned and assisted his group on WWE RAW. Since the loss, The Wyatt Sicks haven't competed on television.

Ad

The eerie faction did a few live events before getting off the road. While there were rumors of a storyline with Alexa Bliss, nothing has materialized yet on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More