Massive Wyatt Sicks update ahead of WWE SmackDown - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE's weekly product for a while, and a new report has provided a massive update on what's next for the eerie faction in the Stamford-based promotion.
The Wyatt Sicks first appeared in June 2024 on Monday Night RAW, memorably demolishing the entire backstage area and the crew with it. Earlier this year, it was announced that the eerie faction was moved to Friday Night SmackDown when the two brands had an open transfer window heading into RAW's Netflix debut.
Unfortunately, the group completely disappeared from the weekly product, and there was no update on their future. However, that has now changed, according to PWInsider Elite, new creative pitches were made within the promotion for The Wyatt Sicks' return to the product.
The group is reportedly slated to work on the blue brand after their return. Moreover, the report stated that one source claimed the faction's return could transpire sooner than one could imagine. As of now, there's no confirmed date on the faction's return, but if the rumors are anything to go by, it'll come soon.
The Wyatt Sicks haven't competed in WWE in 2025
Following the Wyatt Sicks formation and debut on Monday Night RAW, the faction's first target was Chad Gable. The group targeted Master Gable because he was abusive to the Alpha Academy and often crossed a line with Otis and Maxxine Dupri.
The group then proceeded to feud with Chad Gable's new faction, American Made, and won a series of matches. In the coming months, the eerie faction shifted their focus towards The Final Testament and The Miz after The A-Lister turned on R-Truth and aligned with Karrion Kross' stable.
However, Uncle Howdy and his group couldn't outsmart The Final Testament. In December 2024, The Wyatt Sicks lost a six-man tag team match to the Authors of Pain and The Miz after Paul Ellering returned and assisted his group on WWE RAW. Since the loss, The Wyatt Sicks haven't competed on television.
The eerie faction did a few live events before getting off the road. While there were rumors of a storyline with Alexa Bliss, nothing has materialized yet on WWE SmackDown.