Matt Riddle's debut underwent multiple takes due to hilarious botches and jokes

Not only Matt Riddle but also AJ Styles caused a few chuckles during the segment.

Matt Riddle is known to be a fun loving and easy-going Superstar.

Matt Riddle is now on SmackDown

Matt Riddle made waves when he finally showed up on WWE SmackDown. The Original Bro's debut coincided with AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship celebration. Matt Riddle rained on The Phenomenal One's parade resulting in an impromptu non-title match between the two. Riddle beat Styles that night and is now in line for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Botches during Matt Riddle's debut

Now that WWE has been taping its shows and does not have a LIVE audience in attendance, the WWE Superstars are free to rib each other and have a fun time while they cut promos. The same happened when WWE was taping Matt Riddle's WWE SmackDown debut.

According to Fightful Select, the segment was set up with Renee Young, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles reading lines from a piece of paper that was placed on a table in front of them. AJ Styles was in a fun mood at the time and joked about Daniel Bryan strapping the belt around his waist instead.

WWE had to get things in order over the PA to make sure everyone was in position before Matt Riddle's debut. It has been reported that Johny Ace was actively involved in the segment and wanted to make sure that Matt Riddle was seen not wearing shoes while he made his way to the ring.

When Matt Riddle reached the ring and started cutting his promo, The Original Bro accidentally read one of AJ Styles' lines. Riddle apologised to the Intercontinental Champion saying, "my bad, bro". Riddle's antic was met with a confused Johny Ace, but the NXT crowd in attendance laughed it off because they know how Riddle is.

Matt Riddle has been picking up wins and making sure his matches don't go unnoticed since his debut. After beating AJ Styles, even though Riddle didn't have a match on the following week, he was seen attacking King Corbin after Jeff Hardy beat him.

During his run on SmackDown, Matt Riddle has beaten Styles and John Morrison in stellar matches. It looks like WWE will be booking Riddle in a feud with Corbin henceforth.