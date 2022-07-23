Max Dupri is reportedly out of Maximum Male Models; Vince McMahon's involvement

WWE Superstar Max Dupri has reportedly been removed from the stable.

Max Dupri (fka LA Knight) moved to the main roster after losing to Gunther at NXT Stand and Deliver. After weeks of appearing in dark segments, he received a new name and gimmick on SmackDown. Dupri officially became a manager and introduced the audience to ma.çé and mån.sôör.

After weeks of titillating the WWE Universe, it seems Dupri is out of his stable. According to PWTorch, Dupri has been written out of the stable and officially replaced by his sister Maxxine Dupri. Last night on SmackDown, Max Dupri was absent as Maxxine took center stage and announced a segment for next week.

The report also suggests that Dupri rubbed some people wrong and wasn't fitting in. Vince McMahon made the final call, and plans to replace him were set in motion weeks ago. Maxxine Dupri is none other than Sofia Cromwell from NXT 2.0.

What was Max Dupri doing in NXT?

Before becoming the manager of Maximum Male Models, Dupri was known as LA Knight on NXT. In 2021, Knight signed with the company and began performing for the black & gold brand.

The highlight of his career in NXT was when he began feuding with Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship. After winning the title, he made Grimes his butler. However, he lost the title to Grimes in a rematch.

Max Dupri @MaxDupri It’s here. Wargames. If you’re not here live on Orlando, make sure you’ve got @peacockTV fired up LIVE tonight It’s here. Wargames. If you’re not here live on Orlando, make sure you’ve got @peacockTV fired up LIVE tonight https://t.co/qIdyJipFIf

Knight stayed with NXT when the show rebooted into 2.0 and began working with newer talent such as Grayson Waller to participate in WarGames with Team Black & Gold. After losing to Gunther, he made his way to SmackDown.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Max Dupri. Do you think he'll receive a new gimmick and name change? Sound off in the comment section!

