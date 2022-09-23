Megastar was made to lose to Brock Lesnar so he would “get his win back” - Reports

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant men in the history of WWE. He dominated not just the world of sports entertainment but also amateur wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts. However, his amazing run in the UFC was mired by his loss to Cain Velasquez. When Velasquez joined WWE, he quickly lost to Lesnar, reportedly so The Beast Incarnate could get his win back.

Cain Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 to become the Heavyweight Champion. He joined WWE in 2019 and entered into a feud with his rival Brock Lesnar. The two had a match at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019, and Velasquez was released shortly after his match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Velasquez was brought in for a match primarily for the same reason Logan Paul was brought in to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel next month. It is part of Saudi Arabia's policy to bring in top sports stars to compete.

''There will be those who don’t like Paul main eventing a PPV in a title match in only his third match, but it’s really no different from Velasquez with Lesnar other than Velasquez being a former UFC champion who beat Lesnar in the Octagon and in its own way, it was also done for Lesnar to 'get his win back.' And there was a real-life sports story even if the match ended up as a complete dud,'' noted Meltzer.

Comparisons between Cain Velasquez vs Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns

The report stated that the primary reason for bringing Logan Paul in to have a match against Roman Reigns is because he is considered a major star in Saudi Arabia. Meltzer revealed that the government pays 'good money' to have big names appear on shows:

''Probably the key to the Saudi Arabian shows is the term 'sportswashing,' that gets thrown around. The government pays ridiculous money to get high profile athletes to appear under their auspices with the idea it gives the country good publicity to counter negative publicity they would be getting in the media.''

Logan Paul has only had two matches in WWE so far. While he has been commended for his in-ring prowess, many fans felt it was a bit too early to hand him a title shot against Roman Reigns.

