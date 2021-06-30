Mercedes Martinez taken to hospital after scary spot on NXT - Reports

Mercedes Martinez did not have a great night on this week's NXT. Martinez was on the end of a devastating kick from arch-rival Xia Li that knocked her out cold during their mixed tag team match on the show.

The wrestling veteran teamed up with Jake Atlas to take on Tian Sha's Xia Li and Boa. Martinez has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with the faction for some time now and received some timely backup in the form of Atlas last week.

On this week's NXT, the match was heading towards its climax when the incident occurred. Martinez was distracted by Mei Ying, and this allowed Li to take advantage and hit her signature Roundhouse Kick.

Mercedes Martinez immediately fell to the ground, much to the shock of the crowd at the CWC and fans at home. Many realized that the NXT Superstar was legit knocked out.

While the wrestling veteran did kick out of the subsequent pin attempt, the referee had no choice but to call for the bell as Martinez was unable to compete further.

Many people watching the show responded to the spot and expressed their concern for Mercedes Martinez's well-being.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has now provided us with an update on the NXT Superstar's condition. He said that Martinez was checked in the back and staff were told she was being taken to the hospital for further evaluation:

"Mercedes Martinez was checked in the back and talent/staff were told she's headed to the hospital for further evaluation." tweeted Sean Ross Sapp on Mercedes Martinez' condition

Mercedes Martinez was checked in the back and talent/staff were told she's headed to the hospital for further evaluation — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 30, 2021

Mercedes Martinez was enjoying a good run in NXT

After her brief move to RAW as a part of RETRIBUTION, Mercedes Martinez has been engaged in some major storylines in NXT.

She marked her return in December 2020 by taking out then-NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Martinez even competed in a Triple Threat Title match for the title at TakeOver: Vengeance Day which also featured Toni Storm.

The wrestling veteran once again challenged for the Championship last month against current titleholder Raquel Gonzalez. However, she was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the gold.

Mercedes Martinez has since been squaring off against Tian Sha and faced Xia Li at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

At the moment, there are no further updates on Martinez and we will keep you posted on her condition.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Mercedes Martinez a speedy recovery and hope that she bounces back strongly.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun