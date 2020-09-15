Mickie James heath update; what actually happened during her match on WWE RAW reported

to

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Mickie James challenged Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Mickie James won the opportunity to challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship when she beat Natalya in a singles match a few weeks ago on WWE RAW.

What happened to Mickie James on WWE RAW?

Mickie James and Asuka's match was building to become one of the best clashes in the women's division this year. The two WWE RAW Superstars put on a match that the WWE Universe seemed invested in and were gripped into.

During the match, the Empress Of Tomorrow caught Mickie James in the Asuka Lock. When the WWE RAW Women's Champion had the hold locked in tight, the referee called for the bell, abruptly ending the match and robbing fans from another classic match from this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Since then, Mick Foley, on his Twitter handle, came out and told the WWE fans what may have happened. According to the WWE Legend, Mickie James sustained a shoulder injury during the match, thus forcing the referee to call the match to an end.

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match - which would explain the quick ending to the match.



If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery...and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

The WWE made an official statement regarding the incident on its website earlier today. The statement is as follows:

"Realizing that this could be her last chance at a championship, Mickie James left it all in the ring against The Empress of Tomorrow. But although Mickie James was ready for Asuka, Asuka was also ready for her. The Raw Women's Champion locked on the Asuka Lock, and despite James' best efforts to fight out, the referee ruled her unable to continue and awarded the match to Asuka."

The statement did not mention an injury to Mickie James. The WWE RAW Superstar, too, didn't speak of an injury on any of her social media platforms or in a post-WWE RAW segment.

Now, according to Bryan Alvarez, Mickie James is fine and hasn't sustained an injury. Alvarez also noted that the referee messed up the call, ending the match too soon.

Mickie James is fine, the ref screwed up. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 15, 2020

