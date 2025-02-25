Morale "fading fast" in WWE; more details on huge issues backstage - Reports

There are a lot of issues backstage in WWE, as there appears to be a disconnect between what higher-ups like Triple H and Nick Khan are saying and what's actually happening on the ground. There's now been another report about the issues surrounding the company.

Ad

Earlier today, there was a report from Wrestlenomics about employees in WWE being disgruntled via leaked reports. Things are apparently not positive heading into WrestleMania, as morale appears to be down for employees. The report noted that many employees had faced a heavy workload since the integration with UFC after the Endeavor acquisition but with limited raises and reduced benefits.

The report stated that while higher-ups like Triple H have reiterated the value of the staff, they still feel undervalued behind the scenes. Programs that let employees buy WWE stock at a 15% discount ended after the merger, and complimentary tickets to live events have also been done away with, as well as a point system that allowed them to make gains.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, PWInsider has reported further on the situation within WWE. The report stated that the addition of PBR, aka Professional Bull Riding, to the company has increased their work and is a sign of how work has continued to increase since the takeover. However, bonuses and annual raises have been minimal, with only a 3% annual raise being reported.

There is apparently fear among employees that heading into WrestleMania, they will have to take on even more responsibility, and while the company continues to do well, employees and those on the ground will not be seeing any reward for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback