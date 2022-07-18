More accusations aimed at Vince McMahon are reportedly on the way

Based on recent reports, it appears that things are going to get worse for Vince McMahon before they get better.

Mr. McMahon has been the subject of two huge reports from the Wall Street Journal in recent weeks. The reports detailed alleged hush money payments and relationships with various women employed by WWE over the last two decades.

After these two articles, one would think that the worst is behind the former WWE Chairman, but that doesn't appear to be the case. In fact, it seems that more reports are on the way.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there are "more Vince McMahon stories being worked on by a number of mainstream media outlets." Johnson cited both the Wall Street Journal and HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel as working on potential stories that could be released in the coming weeks.

Is Vince McMahon done appearing on WWE programming for the time being?

Following the first Wall Street Journal report, Vince McMahon defiantly appeared on WWE programming multiple times. His segments didn't add much to the weekly programming beyond controversy.

The appearances were assumed by many to be a show of indifference by Mr. McMahon, allowing him to give a proverbial middle finger to the accusations. McMahon's jovial on-screen attitude seemed to indicate that the reports did not bother him, and that business would continue as normal.

But since the second report on July 8, three episodes of WWE TV have come and gone without an appearance from Mr. McMahon. It's unclear if this means he's taking the second report more seriously or if there's pressure within the company to keep him off RAW and SmackDown. It could simply be that the former chairman is done giving his time to the controversy.

What are your thoughts on more Vince McMahon reports coming in the weeks ahead? Do you think he will eventually be forced out of the company he's been in charge of for a number of decades? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

