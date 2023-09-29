More AEW stars allegedly can't wait to return to 'major league' WWE - Reports 

WWE is always open to making big signings, as evident from their recent acquisition of Jade Cargill. More AEW stars, however, could be returning soon, as the latest reports confirm that many are waiting to make the jump.

The mass cuts, which unfortunately became a prominent practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, led to many highly-rated stars being in the free agent market. Several of them ended up joining Tony Khan's company, where only a handful have been able to stay relevant in storylines.

Dave Meltzer reported that many ex-WWE stars indeed felt after going to AEW that it was a "step-down." Despite certain talents getting opportunities on TV, they personally don't feel they've contributed much to the promotion.

"A lot of ex-WWE talent went to AEW and saw it as a step down, and even though some of them have been pushed, they haven't really helped the company, although they still may," Meltzer stated.

The Wrestling Observer journalist added that there are talents in AEW who are seemingly waiting for their current deals to expire so that they can plot a potential return.

All Elite Wrestling might have broken records of late, but a section of the locker room still views World Wrestling Entertainment on a different level.

"But there are several that you get the impression that they can't wait to get back to WWE, see it as the major league, if they can get an offer when their AEW deal expires."

WWE has made some big statements in recent times in its rivalry with AEW

For a long time, the trend was all about AEW going after former WWE stars, as Tony Khan strengthened his roster with both young and veteran names.

It all changed when Cody Rhodes became the first high-profile name to have left AEW and returned to his former employer, admittedly to "finish his story." As noted, Jade Cargill was recently unveiled as the newest signing in grand fashion, and it showed that Vince McMahon, Triple H, and other executives aren't undermining the value of AEW imports.

Brian Pillman Jr. is also reportedly training at the Performance Center as the door looks open for many other members of AEW's locker room to switch allegiance.

Who do you foresee being next from AEW to make the move? Sound off in the comments section below.