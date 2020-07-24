There has been a lot of buzz around former Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane leaving WWE soon. Some reports had suggested that Kairi Sane is already finished up with the company and her match against Bayley was her last.

However, it was then reported that another episode of RAW was taped which would likely be The Pirate Princess Kairi Sane's last appearance for WWE. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, their original plans were to have Kairi Sane injured on RAW.

He stated that the plan was to have a Superstar injure Kairi Sane on RAW to set up a SummerSlam match for Asuka. Meltzer revealed that the early plans for this angle had included Charlotte Flair as the attacker.

''This was also the week where they were originally to shoot the angle where Sane would be injured, as this was her planned last show, to set up Asuka’s SummerSlam title match. This was changed to Sane beating Bayley for whatever reason, perhaps to set up a title match on 7/27, which was taped the same day. Sane and Asuka did want to do a singles match before Sane left as well. The original plan for Asuka was Charlotte Flair, but with her surgery, and her possibly being out, they had Asuka beat her on television.''

Who could be Kairi Sane's future attacker?

He further revealed that with Charlotte Flair being out of the equation, the plan was to have Natalya in that spot. WWE had plans to make Lana the manager of Nattie. However, due to precautionary measures, both these Superstars were pulled from television.

He also said that with former Women's Champion Natalya also out of the option, Shayna Baszler looks to be the one who will be facing Asuka at SummerSlam.

''The SummerSlam idea for promotion was that every time Asuka faced Flair, she always lost. With that nixed, the idea was to put Natalya with Lana as her manager in the spot. That was nixed by them both being pulled from television for heath precautions. So that’s why Baszler was brought back at the previous tapings, originally as a backup in case Natalya wasn’t going to be put in the spot. Based on this week’s TV, with no Natalya or Lana on television, it would make Baszler the favorite for the angle, if they even do the angle. A ton of other stuff was changed as well''