More COVID-19 cases reported in WWE; details revealed

COVID-19 has changed the landscape of many businesses across the globe. The sporting world brought the sporting world to a standstill for months. Leagues and tournaments all over the world were paused, but Pro-Wrestling promotions such as AEW and WWE were still taping and airing new shows every week.

COVID-19 forced WWE to stop touring the USA and different countries and finding a constant location in the WWE Performance Center. The pandemic also caused the promotion to hold shows in an empty arena until management came up with the idea of including Development Talent in the crowds to boost the morale of competitors.

Due to COVID-19, this year's WrestleMania span over two days including a couple of cinematic matches. WWE was forced to go through with four PPVs in the absence of a LIVE audience until August, when they shifted operations to the Amway Center, introducing the WWE ThunderDome.

In the ThunderDome, the WWE got a chance to set up a series of LED displays that featured LIVE virtual fans during the shows. The ThunderDome has been a great addition to WWE TV and gives the shows a lot more life. The ThunderDome was introduced on the weekend of SummerSlam, allowing fans to book their seats well in advance.

COVID-19 in WWE NXT

Even though WWE managed to execute its weekly business, they were hit with many COVID-19 cases. Initially, the company wasn't testing its employees before every show. Still, when the first outbreak of the virus took place, WWE tightened its fences and began testing everyone every week.

A few months ago, Kevin Owens admitted to have confronted Vince McMahon about the policy of masks and WWE Superstars not adhering to social distancing norms. Reports suggested that since their conversation, McMahon had introduced a fine for offenders who weren't following protocol.

I'm working on confirming more details, but @SeanRossSapp has verified what I heard, quite literally as I hit "tweet." He indicates several PC classes were canceled, and the outbreak happened over the past couple of weeks. #NXT #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 22, 2020

Now, it looks like COVID-19 has hit WWE NXT. According to Jon Alba, some people at WWE NXT were complacent about the mask policy, and many were testing positive. He also added that one of the Performance Center coaches accidentally spread the virus. Alba also noted that the outbreak may have effected the creative plans for future shows.