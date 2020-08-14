More COVID-19 positive cases reportedly led to cancelation of WWE SmackDown tapings

Many WWE Superstars had tested positive for COVID-19 a few months back. The sudden outbreak of cases in the WWE locker room forced the company to enforce stringent measures. Since the first outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases, the WWE Superstars were tested for the virus before every PPV and every weekly show, such as WWE SmackDown, RAW and NXT.

Positive COVID-19 cases before WWE SmackDown taping

Earlier, it was reported that WWE had scheduled to tape many episodes of its shows on one day. The company, on August 4th, wanted to tape two episodes of WWE SmackDown that were supposed to air on August 7th and on August 14th. But the promotion had to cancel the second taping at the last minute.

Since the scheduled taping for the August 14th episode was canceled, WWE rescheduled to tape the episode of WWE SmackDown on August 13th. When the company began taping the episode, rumors regarding Vince McMahon changing scripts surfaced on the internet.

Now, Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite has reported that the reason for the cancelation of the second episode of WWE SmackDown was due to COVID-19 cases. There is no report yet on who these WWE Superstars are.

“They were supposed to tape two SmackDown episodes last week, and I’ve been told by 3 different sources that the second SmackDown taping got canceled at the last second because they had more positives.”

Earlier, it was reported that WWE is planning to set up an interactive experience in the arena. Fans will be able to tune in LIVE, and they will be telecasted on a giant screen at the venue.

WWE seems to be trying every move in its arsenal to get WWE TV back to some normalcy around WWE SummerSlam. The PPV, on the other hand, is building to become one of the biggest in recent times.

Randy Orton will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam. For WWE SmackDown's major Title, the Universal Championship, the Champion, Braun Strowman, will defend the belt against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Be sure to tune in to WWE SmackDown to watch Braun Strowman confront The Fiend.