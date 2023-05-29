More details around a supposed blowoff match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar - Reports

WWE Night of Champions is finally done and dusted, but the rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is far from over.

The feud between the two stars started on the RAW after WrestleMania when Lesnar turned on Rhodes and laid him out. The two stars met at Backlash last month, where The American Nightmare made away with a fortuitous win. However, at Night of Champion, The Beast Incarnate took advantage of Rhodes' broken arm to get a win back.

Ringside News recently reported that fans had not seen the last of Lesnar and Rhodes brawling, and a third match between the two stars is on the cards. A tenured creative team member seemingly made it clear that a rubber match would finally put this rivalry to rest.

However, a specific time was not mentioned for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III. The two stars have incredible chemistry and work well with each other. In fact, this feud has elevated both stars and brought out some of the best storytelling over the last couple of months.

Cody Rhodes did not tap out to Brock Lesnar

On the RAW before Night of Champions, Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes backstage and smashed his hand with a crate. Later in the evening, Brock once again brutalized his opponent, catching him in the Kimura Lock and refusing to let go.

As a result of this assault, Rhodes came into Saudi Arabia with a broken arm. During the match, the former AEW star used the plaster as a weapon against The Beast.

However, Lesnar finally slapped the Kimura on Cody's injured arm. The referee called for the bell, but The American Nightmare didn't tap out.

Michael Cole, on commentary, pointed out that Cody had passed out due to the pain but never tapped. It will be interesting to see how the story transpires this week on RAW with all the fallout from Night of Champions.

