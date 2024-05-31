More details on the current status of Natalya's WWE contract negotiations - Report

WWE Superstar Natalya's current contract with the company is set to expire soon. She will join the likes of Becky Lynch and Chad Gable as stars whose deals are on the verge of expiration.

PWInsider reported that Natalya's deal is set to expire next month. They noted that many in the company were surprised that WWE had waited this long to come to the negotiation table. In fact, until around two or three weeks ago, the two parties had not even discussed the matter.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that the Stamford-based promotion has offered a new deal to the former SmackDown Women's Champion. However, the veteran wrestler has yet to sign the new contract.

Natalya has been a cornerstone of the women's division for well over a decade at this point. The third-generation superstar is the granddaughter of the legendary Stu Hart and the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Niedhart. The 42-year-old signed her first contract with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in January 2007 and made her main roster debut in April 2008.

The Queen of Harts has won several championships during her WWE career. This includes the Divas Title, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Natalya was part of the Queen of the Ring tournament

The Queen of Harts was part of the recently concluded Queen of the Ring tournament. She locked horns with former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY in the first round of the tournament on the May 6, 2024, episode of RAW.

The former champion put up a great fight against the Damage CTRL member but came up short and was eliminated from the tournament.

Before that, she was also part of the Women's Battle Royal on RAW to crown the Women's World Champion. The title had been vacated after Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to an injury. Becky Lynch ended up winning the Battle Royal to become the new Women's World Champion.

Natalya's husband, TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd), is a former wrestler and one of WWE's top producers. It will be interesting to see how their dynamics with the company change as the contract negotiations take place.

