More details regarding potential WrestleMania 41 location

Is WWE bringing WrestleMania 41 to Minnesota?

Earlier this week, Pat Kessler of CBS Minneapolis reported that Minneapolis was a finalist city to land WrestleMania 41. But how accurate is this information?

There have been multiple times when Minneapolis has been rumored to host WWE's biggest yearly event in recent years, which has never come to pass. So will that be changing in 2025?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), sources have told him that there's "nothing imminent" on WWE's end regarding an announcement of where the Showcase of the Immortals will take place in 2025.

Sapp goes on to say that he's been told that Minneapolis is interested in making a bid and even sent some reps to SoFi Stadium to check out how things went with WrestleMania 39.

WWE might be open to the idea as they reportedly view U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, as a "world-class venue."

It is unlikely we'll hear an announcement regarding this for at least several more months at this point.

Could Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns headline WWE WrestleMania again?

With WrestleMania 39 in the rearview mirror, there are several out there that are already attempting to fantasy book next year's event in Philadelphia.

But it also sounds like WWE is tossing around ideas for next year's event early, as WrestleVotes is reporting that a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is currently "on the table" for next year's event.

This would likely mean another year with Roman Reigns' part-time schedule as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This is something that will likely sour a majority of the WWE Universe between now and then.

Will WWE hold off Cody Rhodes' rematch with Roman Reigns until the Showcase of the Immortals in 2024? We'll find out soon enough.

