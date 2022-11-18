More details on Triple H potentially bringing back released WWE star

The reign of Triple H is proving to be quite fruitful for talent looking to make a name for themselves in WWE. The King of Kings still seems to be looking to recruit more talent into the company, with many released stars already returning since his takeover.

Now it looks as if Triple H has set his sights on bringing back another released star, JONAH (FKA Bronson Reed), soon into the company. The word now has been reported that the former NXT star has been offered an official WWE contract to sign.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE would like to bring on JONAH as they believe he's one of the stars that have improved themselves massively in their time away. Another reason for bringing back the 34-year-old star is that Triple H was quite a big fan of the former North American Champion way back when he was performing in NXT.

(via WOR) “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan or WWE.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/TjRxxIgsAW

However, even with the support of Triple H behind him, it seems that former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon himself just didn't see JONAH possessing the "it' factor.

He first signed with the company in January 2019, working in the black-and-gold developmental brand, and went on to become the NXT North American Champion before being released on August 6, 2021.

It has yet to be confirmed if JONAH has been offered a contract to join the main roster or to return to NXT again. He's been on quite a run as in NJPW, and we'll have to see if he chooses to stick with the promotion or transition to WWE.

Triple H could have JONAH join forces with Bray Wyatt following his return to WWE

The Bray Wyatt rumor mill is still up and running quite well, even after his return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. Speculation has been rife with Wyatt possibly leading a new faction again soon in the company, and perhaps JONAH could be one of the first pieces of that puzzle.

The former NXT star decided to give the fans a nice tease of something that could be in the works after posting a cryptic image on social media. JONAH took to Instagram to share a picture of an eerie-looking pig-like character resembling Huskus The Pig from the firefly funhouse cast of puppets.

You can check out the picture below:

We'll have to see if Triple H can put Jonah around Bray Wyatt's side if he decides to jump ship to WWE.

Do you want to see JONAH back in WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below.

