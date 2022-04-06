More fan interest in Stone Cold than Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

According to new statistics, there was more fan interest in Stone Cold Steve Austin's return than Cody Rhodes' at WrestleMania 38.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his long-awaited in-ring return at WrestleMania Saturday, in a segment that was initially supposed to be a special edition of The KO Show with Kevin Owens. However, an impromptu match, almost like a bar-fight, broke out, with Austin delivering a stunner to Owens for the three-count. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes also made his WWE in-ring return at WrestleMania Saturday as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins, who he defeated by pinfall.

However, new statistics being reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that Austin's return caught more attention than that of his younger counterpart. Meltzer stated that Austin and Rhodes were the company's two biggest trends on the show, with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns coming in at number three.

"The biggest names as far as individual searches were Austin number one, Cody number two, and Roman Reigns number three, so that’s what people’s curiosity were the highest with," Meltzer said. (H/T Wrestletalk)

The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin drew a lot of attention to WrestleMania 38

The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania certainly lived up to its name in terms of spectacle, drawing more search traffic than either of the previous two-night WrestleMania's.

Dave Meltzer also pointed out that while WWE has generated more traffic for WrestleMania in the past, even on one night, this was one of their best performing shows in years.

“There has been more interest in other WrestleMania one nights than there were in the two nights, but not in many years, and it blew away the last couple of years, so WrestleMania was a big success.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

WWE threw everything at this year's 'Mania to make it as big of an event as possible and, in some sense, their efforts were successful.

What did you think of the WrestleMania returns this year? Which one was your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku