More main roster Superstars could allegedly be heading to NXT

Finn Balor and Tyler Breeze are former main roster Superstars now on NXT

There was a time when NXT was looked upon as the developmental territory of WWE. While technically, NXT is still that, it has become brand unto its own and after securing a deal with USA Network, is being considered as the third WWE brand after RAW and SmackDown.

However, NXT still has a separate roster which includes a blend of upcoming talent along with veterans. Over the past few years, many main roster Superstars such as Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Kevin Owens and even Charlotte Flair have been seen in the black and gold brand.

As per Cagesideseats, Vince McMahon has taken a keener interest in NXT and we will likely see more main roster talent heading there to boost the ratings.

NXT has garnered a cult following of its own over the years and there are many die-hard fans who will say that NXT is a much better show than RAW or SmackDown. While that may indeed be the case for many, NXT is still nowhere near RAW or SmackDown in terms of ratings.

In fact, NXT is on the losing side of the Wednesday Night ratings war with AEW most of the times. One reason for that could be the lack of big names.

Who could come to NXT?

With Superstars like Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair being in NXT, it is understandable that more people will tune in to watch them. Charlotte Flair had recently won the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, The Queen lost it at NXT TakeOver: In Your House to Io Shirai.

Tom Colohue had stated that Cesaro, Naomi and The New Day have wanted to go to NXT and could definitely help the brand a lot. These Superstars have a style similar to that of NXT and would flourish there and have some great matches.

Which WWE main roster Superstars would you like to see go to NXT? Let us know in the comments section.

