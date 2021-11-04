More WWE talent releases to come - reports 

On Tuesday night, PWInsider reported that long-time WWE employee Stan Stanski had been released after he spent 15 years with the company.

It appears that Stanski's exit won't be the only cut WWE makes this week. WrestleVotes has reported that more releases could be on the way.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I have unconfirmed names, but hearing WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. Another uneasy day in Stamford…. I have unconfirmed names, but hearing WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. Another uneasy day in Stamford….

The tweet notes that, unlike the previous rounds of releases, the company is only expected to let a small number of talent go on Wednesday. At this time, it's unclear which names might be on the list this time around.

If WWE indeed makes more cuts, it would be the fourth time that the company has released talent in 2021. There have already been three waves; the most recent round came in August.

WrestleVotes is a reliable source when it comes to reporting WWE rumors, but other sources have also heard the news about potential cuts.

Journalist Jon Alba also shared the tweet and revealed that he heard more releases are expected. Additionally, Alba stated that there have been several corporate cuts, including Stanski, though many of these names haven't been made public.

Jon Alba @JonAlba



Some corporate/office releases occurred this week as well, as has been noted by several outlets. WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I have unconfirmed names, but hearing WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. Another uneasy day in Stamford…. I have unconfirmed names, but hearing WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. Another uneasy day in Stamford…. I have inquired since this tweet, and heard similarly.Some corporate/office releases occurred this week as well, as has been noted by several outlets. twitter.com/WrestleVotes/s… I have inquired since this tweet, and heard similarly. Some corporate/office releases occurred this week as well, as has been noted by several outlets. twitter.com/WrestleVotes/s…

WWE already made substantial budget cuts earlier this year

In April, June, and August earlier this year, WWE made some huge cuts across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

There have been around 54 wrestlers released from the company in 2021. Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Andrade, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay are just a few noteworthy examples. Many of these stars have since signed for either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, but others haven't landed in a new promotion yet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp In all, WWE released



-Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

-Mercedes Martinez. In all, WWE released-Bobby Fish-Bronson Reed-Jake Atlas-Ari Sterling-Kona Reeves -Leon Ruff-Stephon Smith-Tyler Rust-Zechariah Smith-Asher Hale-Giant Zanjeer-Mercedes Martinez.

It's unclear if these rumored cuts will be made on NXT or the main roster, but with so many departures, the company has already lost some of its depth in recent months. This trend could continue on Wednesday if WrestleVotes' report is accurate.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about the possibility that more releases are coming? Sound off below.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Colin Tessier