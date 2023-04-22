Multiple champions will be making their main roster debut during WWE Draft 2023 - Reports

WWE is gearing up for the biggest event on television after WrestleMania 39, which is the return of the annual Draft at the end of April and beginning of May. According to a new report, multiple former champions are making their way to the main roster during Draft 2023.

In 2021, WWE held its annual draft and changed the landscape of the company when top stars and champions switched brands and entered into new storylines and feuds. Unfortunately, the company skipped the event last year as they were undergoing several massive changes in their leadership.

The new regime brought back the event for this year at the end of the month, and fans are extremely excited about it. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, the company has plans to bring in multiple former champions from the developmental brand to RAW and SmackDown.

WWE @WWE



Begins one week from Friday on Get ready for the 2023 #WWEDraft Begins one week from Friday on #SmackDown and continues in two weeks on #WWERaw Get ready for the 2023 #WWEDraftBegins one week from Friday on #SmackDown and continues in two weeks on #WWERaw! https://t.co/BcemFObtZb

Spoiler: The company currently plans on bringing Ilja Dragunov, Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes, and Zoey Stark to the main roster. Dragunov and Pretty Deadly are currently slated to go to SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company is yet to finalize which brands Grimes and Starks will end up with. The above list is a report and could be changed before the event.

Several possible call-ups for the upcoming WWE Draft 2023 have won titles in NXT

In 2021, Ilja Dragunnov did the impossible when he made Gunther (aka Walter) tap out and ended his 870-day reign as the WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion at NXT TakeOver 36. Unfortunately, he relinquished the title due to an injury and made his way to the United States to work for the developmental brand.

Pretty Deadly has accomplished under both developmental brands upon their arrival. The duo have won the NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Championships and unified both belts at WWE World Collide 2022. The duo lost their titles to The New Day at NXT Deadline 2022.

Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes has won the WWE NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver 2022. During his early years, he also won the Million Dollar Championship and feuded with LA Knight. Grimes has been absent since losing to The Schism's Joe Gacy.

Last year, Zoey Stark made her return to the company after a brief hiatus and challenged for the NXT Women's Championship. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Iyo Sky. It will be interesting to see which stars make their main roster debuts.

What are your thoughts on this year's possible NXT call-ups? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes