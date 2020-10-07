Otis competed against AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Rey Mysterio in the MITB ladder match in May. With such star-studded names in the mix, Otis wasn't the favorite WWE Superstar to win the MITB briefcase at the PPV.

Since winning the MITB briefcase, Otis hinted a cash-in on the very following episode of WWE SmackDown. After he and the then Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, beat The Miz and John Morrison, Mandy Rose had Strowman distracted while Otis was contemplating cashing in the MITB briefcase. The Monster Among Men soon realized what was happening and turned around to stare at Otis.

WWE's plans for Otis and the MITB briefcase

Of late, WWE has teased taking the MITB briefcase off Otis. In the past few weeks, Mr. MITB has been feuding with The Miz and John Morrison, with the two heels trying to steal the Otis' MITB briefcase.

At least I climbed a ladder this year 😎 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 7, 2020

A month ago, John Morrison took a shot at WWE, putting the MITB briefcase on Otis at the PPV.

Now, WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE officials have pitched many storylines for taking the briefcase off Otis. But Vince McMahon is keen on keeping it on the WWE SmackDown Superstar.

There have been multiple pitched ideas to remove the MITB briefcase from Otis & make the storyline a main focus again, some of which are really decent ideas I’ve been told. However, and this is a big however, Otis’ biggest fan is Vince. So right now, no go. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 6, 2020

Otis hasn't been involved in the Universal title picture since the time he won the MITB briefcase. Now with Roman Reigns as Champion, it doesn't look like WWE want him to cash-in the briefcase in a losing effort since Vince McMahon is a fan of his work.

