WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Multiple-time former champion finally medically cleared after 327 days; waiting for WWE's creative plans - Reports

Multiple-time former champion finally medically cleared after 327 days; waiting for WWE's creative plans - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 25, 2023 06:32 IST
It appears that a WWE star is finally cleared to return to the ring
It appears that a WWE star is finally cleared to return to the ring

WWE's been having issues with injuries of late. The company has seen an abnormal number of superstars shelved due to one injury or the other. Now, one multi-time champion might return soon after he has been medically cleared to return to the ring. A report has provided an update on R-Truth and his current status in the company.

The 51-year-old superstar has shown off his comedic abilities, entertaining the fans no matter what story he was a part of. Despite being 51, he has also remained highly athletic, astonishing fans with his in-ring fitness. Still, some injuries were bound to catch up with him, and one did. A quad tear put him out of the ring for 327 days and counting now.

A report by Ringside News has now stated that the star is finally cleared for an in-ring return. His injury came on November 1, 2022, when he faced Grayson Waller on NXT.

Now that he is medically cleared for a return though, WWE doesn't have any active plans for him yet. The star is waiting for plans to fall into place before he makes his in-ring return, but the report stated that it could be very soon.

Whenever R-Truth does return though, it's safe to say that the fan-favorite star should receive a warm welcome from the WWE audience.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...