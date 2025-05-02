Multiple WWE names fired - Reports

Several WWE personnel have been fired, as per a new report from PWInsider. A major member of the company's creative team is included on the release list.

The Post-WrestleMania season comes with a bunch of releases, which has been the case for several years now. World Wrestling Entertainment usually releases several wrestlers as well as backstage personnel as part of the release spree.

In a new report shared by PWInsider, WWE's Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations, Christine Lubrano, has been released from the company. The report states that about 10 to 12 names have been fired today.

"As per the report, Lubrano's exit marks another significant change within WWE’s creative leadership structure as the company continues to evolve under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

For now, the only confirmed name that has been let go is Christine Lubrano. Over the next few hours, additional confirmations are likely to emerge through other pro wrestling news outlets.

Wrestling X is concerned about the potential release of some wrestlers in the coming days. Several beloved stars, including Cameron Grimes and Xia Li, have been let go in the past under the Triple H regime. Stay tuned for more updates.

