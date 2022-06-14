WWE RAW Superstars are set to appear on SmackDown

Some RAW Superstars are set to make an appearance on Friday night at WWE SmackDown. The theme of stars crossing from one brand to another has become increasingly common over the last few months in the company.

The brand split seems to be fading away more and more with the boundary lines for each show getting blurrier. According to PWInsider, the exercise is set to continue this week as AJ Styles and Finn Balor are scheduled to appear in Minneapolis on Friday.

It's not yet clear whether the two will appear on the Fox broadcast of SmackDown or if they're simply being reserved for a dark match at the show.

Fans recently saw Balor swerve everyone when he joined Judgment Day and snatched leadership from Edge in a brutal attack. Perhaps we could see The Demon explain his actions on the blue brand, or even attempt to recruit a SmackDown star to his new stable.

AJ Styles could have something to say to Finn Balor on WWE Smackdown

Following Finn Balor taking over the leadership of Judgment Day on WWE Raw, AJ Styles might have a few words to say on the matter. The Phenomenal One may not have appeared on the previous edition of the show, but it's a guarantee that he was watching his former partner viciously dismantle Edge in the ring.

Styles spent months feuding with The Rated-R Superstar as the latter proved to be one step ahead of him. AJ was also attacked multiple times by Edge and the rest of his group. That being the case, seeing Balor attack the 11-time champion relentlessly might just have appealed to him.

However, The Phenomenal One and Liv Morgan were recently partnered up with Balor. After The Demon broke away to take over the group that had been tormenting them, Styles broke his silence to share a vague one-word reaction on Twitter:

It's quite apparent from this that Styles does not entirely know how to react to the situation. His appearance on Smackdown could lead to him calling out Balor for his shocking actions, and might ignite a concrete feud between the two former Bullet Club leaders.

Only time will tell what eventually goes down when The Phenomenal One decides to face The Prince himself in the ring.

